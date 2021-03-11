Global Virus Filtration Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Virus Filtrationmarket was valued at USD 2.01billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.66billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.29% from 2017 to 2025.



Virus filtration, which is considered a robust and effective virus clearance technology, is a common unit operation in the manufacture of biologicals. With growing Virus clearance market and demand of viral disease treatments, the viral filter market is expected to grow during forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid Growth in R&D sector and discoveries

1.2 Increasing fund availability for Biopharmaceutical sector

1.3 Increasing Govt. Support

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Highly Consolidated Market

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Medical Devices

1.2 Water Purification

1.3 Air Purification

1.4 Biologicals

1.4.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

1.4.2 Blood and Blood Products

1.4.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

1.4.4 Tissue and Tissue Products

1.4.5 Stem Cell Products

2. By Product:

2.1 Kits and Reagents

2.2 Filtration Systems

2.3 Services

2.4 Other Products

3. By End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Contract Research Organizations

3.3 Academic Research Institutes

3.4 Medical Device Companies

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck Kgaa

2. General Electric Company

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

4. Lonza Group Ltd.

5. Pall Corporation

6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

8. Sartorius AG

9. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

10. Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Virus Filtrationmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

