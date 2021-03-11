The global Viral Inactivation market was valued at USD 320.34million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 903.43millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Viral Inactivation Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Viral Inactivationmarket was valued at USD 320.34million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 903.43millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% from 2017 to 2025.



This method is one in which the viruses may remain in the final product, but in a non-infective form. The method is highly applicable in modern vaccine development techniques and treatment of other viral diseases involving their study and research. The market is thus expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid Growth in R&D sector and discoveries

1.2 Increasing fund availability for Biopharmaceutical sector

1.3 Increasing demand for Biopharmaceuticals

1.4 Increasing support from public and private sector

1.5 High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Degree of Consolidation to Act as A Major Barrier for New Entrants

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Vaccines and Therapeutics

1.2 Blood and Blood Products

1.3 Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

1.4 Tissues and Tissue Products

1.5 Stem Cell Products

2. By End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Contract Research Organizations

2.3 Academic Research Institutes

2.4 Other End Users

3. By Product:

3.1 Kits and Reagents

3.2 Services

3.3 Viral Inactivation Systems and Accessories

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Merck KGAA

3. Parker Hannifin Corporation

4. Sartorius AG

5. SGS SA

6. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

7. Clean Cells Inc.

8. Rad Source Technologies, Inc.

9. Texcell, Inc.

10. Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA

11. Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

