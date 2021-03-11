Global Competent Cells Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Competent Cells Marketwas valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.60billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.



Increasing regulations and stringent rules in pharmaceutical sector for clinical trials is the key driver for the market of Competent cells, as the testing of novel drugs, other genetically modified products and healthcare chemicals and medicines can be tested on the cell lines instead of model organisms. The funds provided by Government to research institutes and other industries is also the reason for increased demand of the competent cells and cell lines.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 More researches in Molecular Cloning and new technologies

1.2 Growing demand for Molecular cloned products and recombinant proteins

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of kits

2.2 Entry Barriers due to market Consolidations

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Competent Cells Market, by Application:

1.1 Cloning

1.1.1 Subcloning& Routine Cloning

1.1.2 Phage Display Library Construction

1.1.3 Toxic/Unstable DNA Cloning

1.1.4 High-Throughput Cloning

1.2 Protein Expression

1.3 Others

1.3.1 Mutagenesis

1.3.2 Large Plasmid Transformation

1.3.3 Single-Stranded DNA Production

1.3.4 Lentiviral Vector Production

2. Global Competent Cells Market, by Type:

2.1 Chemically Competent Cells

2.2 Electrocompetent Cells

3. Global Competent Cells Market, by End User:

3.1 Academic Research Institutes

3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.3 Contract Research Organizations

4. Global Competent Cells Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Promega Corporation

4. Takara Bio, Inc.

5. New England Biolabs, Inc.

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. Transgen Biotech, Inc.

8. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9. Illumina, Inc.

10. Zymo Research

11. Qiagen N.V.

12. Genscript Biotech Corporation

13. Origene Technologies, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Competent Cells Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

