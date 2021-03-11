Global Glucometer Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Glucometer Marketwas valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12.52billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% from 2017 to 2025.



Glucometer is an automated device and the demand for the machine is increasing due to advantages provided by the technology. The increasing cases of diabetes all over the globe amongst all age groups are a driving factor for the market growth.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of diabetes in any group age

1.2 Less time consuming

1.3 User friendly

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Error possibilities

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Glucometer Market, by Product:

1.1 Glucometer Devices

1.1.1 Single Point Blood Glucose Meter,

1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

1.1.2.1 Sensor

1.1.2.2 Transmitter

1.1.2.3 Receiver

1.2 External Monitor

2. Global Glucometer Market, by Type:

2.1 Photoelectric

2.2 Electrodes

3. Global Glucometer Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Ambulatory Centers

3.3 Home care settings

3.4 Clinics

3.5 Diagnostic Centers

4. Global Glucometer Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

2. Abbott

3. Bayer AG

4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5. OMRON Corporation,

6. ACON

7. ARKRAY USA

8. NOVA

9. LifeScanInc.

10. B. Braun Melsungen AG

11. i-SENS. Inc.

12. TERUMO CORPORATION

13. Hainice Medical Inc.

14. Glucostratus Ltd.

15. allmedicus

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Glucometer Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

