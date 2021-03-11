Global Laboratory Filtration Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Laboratory Filtration Marketwas valued at USD 1.96 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.63billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2017 to 2025.



Laboratory filtration is connected to R&D sector of pharmaceutical and biotech industries to a large extent. The availability of funds is also a driver to the market. However, the market has a potential to rise, if the Stringency of Govt. Regulations decreases.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for purification by end users

1.2 Growingresearch on large molecule biopharmaceuticals

1.3 Increasing fund in R&D

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringency in Govt. Reforms and regulations

2.2 Need for higher investment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product:

1.1 Filtration Media

1.1.1 Membrane Filters

1.1.2 Filter Papers

1.1.2.1 Cellulose Filter Papers

1.1.2.2 Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

1.1.2.3 Quartz Filter Papers

1.1.3 Filtration Microplates

1.1.4 Syringeless Filters

1.1.5 Syringe Filters

1.1.6 Capsule Filters

1.1.7 Other Filtration Media

1.2 Filtration Assemblies

1.2.1 Microfiltration Assemblies

1.2.2 Ultrafiltration Assemblies

1.2.3 Reverse Osmosis Assemblies

1.2.4 Vacuum Filtration Assemblies

1.2.5 Other Filtration Assemblies

1.3 Filtration Accessories

1.3.1 Filter Holders

1.3.2 Filter Flasks

1.3.3 Filter Funnels

1.3.4 Filter Dispensers

1.3.5 Cartridge Filters

1.3.6 Vacuum Pumps

1.3.7 Filter Housings

1.3.8 Seals

1.3.9 Other Laboratory Filtration Accessories

2. Global Laboratory Filtration Market, by Technology:

2.1 Microfiltration

2.2 Ultrafiltration

2.3 Reverse Osmosis

2.4 Vacuum Filtration

2.5 Nanofiltration

3. Global Laboratory Filtration Market, by End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

3.2 Academic & Research Institutes

3.3 Food & Beverage Companies

3.4 Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

4. Global Laboratory Filtration Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck Millipore

2. Pall Corporation

3. Sartorius Group

4. 3M Company

5. GE Healthcare

6. Cantel Medical Corporation

7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

9. Veolia Water Technologies

10. MachereyNagel Gmhb& Co. Kg

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

