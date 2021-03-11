Global Medical Devices Packaging Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.



The global Medical Devices Packaging Marketwas valued at USD 21.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 35.57billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2017 to 2025.



The market is driven by expanding market of medical devices. Increasing focus of Govt. and private sector on Healthcare facilities is causing the medical device market to grow at a high pace, in turn making the medical device packaging market to grow simultaneously.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing market device industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Cost restraints due to mergers and acquisitions/consolidation of packaging players

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, by Packaging Type:

1.1 Plastic Containers

1.2 Glass Containers

1.3 Lids

1.4 Pouches

1.5 Wrap Films

1.6 Paper Cans

1.7 Others

2. Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amcor

2. Bemis

3. Berry Plastics

4. DuPont

5. MWV

6. Albea

7. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

8. Chesapeake

9. Technipaq

10. SteriPack

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

