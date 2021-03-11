Global qPCR Reagents market was valued at USD 1046.92million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2731.47millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Global qPCR Reagents Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global qPCR Reagentsmarket was valued at USD 1046.92million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2731.47millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2017 to 2025.



Real-time PCR (also known as quantitative PCR or qPCR) is the simultaneous amplification and detection/quantification of nucleic acids using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The diagnostics market is expanding at a high rate with increasing prevalence of disorders and diagnostic needs. The same is expected to support the growth of qPCR reagents market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Incidence of chronic diseases and infections

1.2 Increasing geriatric population

1.3 Technical developments

1.4 Support from private and public sector

1.5 Completion of HGP(Human Genome Project)

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Technical Limitations Associated With qPCR

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Diagnostic Applications

1.2 Research Applications

1.3 Forensic Applications

2. By End User:

2.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

2.2 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

2.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2.4 Clinical Research Organizations (Cros)

2.5 Forensic Laboratories

3. By Packaging Type:

3.1 qPCR Core Kits

3.2 qPCR Mastermixes

4. By Detection Method:

4.1 Dye-Based qPCR Reagents

4.2 Probes and Primer-Based qPCR Reagents

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6. Takara Bio Inc.

7. Affymetrix, Inc.

8. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (A Subsidiary of Merck Kgaa, Germany)

9. Promega Corporation

10. Quanta Biosciences, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

