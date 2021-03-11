Global Stem Cell Assay Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Stem Cell Assay market was valued at USD 536.53million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2858.95millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.43% from 2017 to 2025.



Stem cells have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases. The major investments in the field and scope of medical biotechnology are supposed to boost the growth of stem cell assay market during the forecast period.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Investment in Research Related Activities

1.2 Technological Advancements

1.3 Increasing Govt. Support

1.4 Funding for Stem Cell

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Affordability of Stem Cell Therapies & Treatments

2.2 Slow Response Time of Regulatory Bodies & Training Needs

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development

1.1.1 Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal Spine

1.1.2 Dermatology

1.1.3 Cardiovascular

1.1.4 Central Nervous System

1.1.5 Oncology

1.1.6 Diabetes

1.1.7 Others

1.2 Drug Discovery and Development

1.3 Clinical Research

2. By Product:

2.1 Instruments

2.1.1 Micro Electrode Arrays

2.1.2 Flow Cytometer

2.1.3 Cell Imaging Systems

2.1.4 Automated Cell Counter

2.2 Detection Kits

2.2.1 ImmunoHistochemistry Kits

3. By End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Research Institutes

3.3 Industry Research

4. By Technology:

4.1 Micro Fabricated Assisted Technology

4.1.1 Microfluidics Based Cell Trap Technologies

5. By Kits:

5.1 Adult Stem Cell Kits

5.1.1 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Kits

5.1.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Kits

5.1.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Kits

5.1.4 Neuronal Stem Cells Kits

5.1.5 Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

5.2 Human Embryonic Stem Cells Kits

6. By Assay:

6.1 Cell Viability & Toxicity Assays

6.2 Isolation/Purification Assays

6.3 Cell Identification Assays

6.4 Cell Proliferation Assays

6.5 Cell Differentiation Assays

6.6 Cell Function Assays

6.7 Cell Apoptosis Assays

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. GE Healthcare

2. Promega Corporation

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Pvt. Ltd

4. Merck Millipore

5. Cell Bio Labs, Inc.

6. Hemogenix Inc.

7. Stem Cell Technologies

8. Bio Rad

9. R&D Systems

10. Cellular Dynamics International.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

