Global Stem Cell Banking Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Stem Cell Bankingmarket was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.94billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2017 to 2025.



Stem Cell banking involves preservation of new born placental stem cells or amniotic stem cells as well as adult bone marrow stem cells. The concept ensures health safety in case of a major surgery or organ regeneration needs for the patient. With increasing awareness regarding the practice, the market is expected to boost in near future.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Easy Extraction Methods

1.2 High birth ratio

1.3 Increase in GDP and Disposable income in developing nations

1.4 Increasing support from public and private sector

1.5 Scope of stem cell usage in therapeutics and treatment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Large number of players in the market

2.2 High Cost of technology

2.3 Lack of awareness

2.4 Regulatory restrains

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Cerebral Palsy

1.2 Thalassemia

1.3 Leukemia

1.4 Diabetes

1.5 Autism

1.6 Others

2. By Services:

2.1 Collection & Transportation

2.2 Processing

2.3 Analysis

2.4 Storage

3. By Bank Type:

3.1 Cord Blood

3.2 Cord Tissue

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. CBR Systems, Inc.

2. Cordlife

3. Cryo-Cell

4. Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite)

5. Lifecell

6. Stemcyte

7. Viacord

8. Smart Cells International Ltd.

9. Cryoviva India

10. Cordvida

11. China Cord Blood Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

