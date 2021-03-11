Global Sterile Filtration Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Sterile Filtrationmarket was valued at USD 4.64billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.21billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.32% from 2017 to 2025.



Sterile Filters are used in drug development and other biological processes where contamination is highly lethal and has to be avoided. Sterile Filters are small pores sized to improve the filtration process. The market is expected to grow at a high rate due to increasing biopharmaceutical applications.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rapid Growth in R&D sector and discoveries

1.2 Increasing fund availability for Biopharmaceutical sector

1.3 Increasing demand for Biopharmaceuticals

1.4 Increasing cases of diabetes and kidney failures

1.5 High demand of pure products at the end user side

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Govt. regulations and stringency in validation processes

Market Segmentation:

1. By Membrane Pore Size:

1.1 0.22 Microns

1.2 0.45 Microns

1.3 0.1 Microns

2. By End User:

2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2.2 Food & Beverage Industry

2.3 Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

2.4 Water Filtration Companies

3. By Product:

3.1 Cartridges & Capsules

3.2 Syringe Filters

3.3 Bottle-Top Vacuum Filters

3.4 Filter Funnels & Holders

3.5 Filtration Accessories

3.6 Membrane Filters

3.6.1 MCE Membrane Filters

3.6.2 Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters

3.6.3 PTFE Membrane Filters

3.6.4 PVDF Membrane Filters

3.6.5 Nylon Membrane Filters

3.6.6 PES Membrane Filters

3.7 Others

4. By Application:

4.1 Bioprocesses

4.1.1 Cell Culture Growth Media

4.1.2 Recombinant Protein

4.1.3 Buffer Filtration

4.1.4 Bioburden Control

4.1.5 Pharma Drugs

4.1.6 Vaccines

4.1.7 Other Bioprocesses

4.2 Fill-Finish Process

4.2.1 Large-Volume Parenterals

4.2.2 Small-Volume Parenterals

4.2.3 Syrups

4.3 Utilities Filtration

4.3.1 Air and Gas

4.3.2 Water

4.4 Pre-Filtration

4.5 Virus Filtration

4.6 Other Applications

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Merck KGaA (Germany)

2. Pall Corporation

3. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

4. General Electric Company

5. 3M

6. Parker Hannifin Corp

7. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

8. Porvair Filtration Group

9. Starlab Scientific Co., Ltd.

10. Sterlitech Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

