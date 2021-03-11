Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Tangential Flow Filtrationmarket was valued at USD 554.62million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1603.48millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.52% from 2017 to 2025.



Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a rapid and efficient method for separation and purification of biomolecules. It can be applied to a wide range of biological fields such as immunology, protein chemistry, molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

1.2 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies

1.3 Advantages of Tangential Flow Filtration Over Normal Flow Filtration

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Validation of Filtration Processes

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Bioprocessing

1.1.1 Product Concentration, Purification, and Diafiltration

1.1.2 Cell Harvesting & Cell Clarification

1.2 Viral Vectors and Vaccine Purification

1.3 Pharmaceutical Water Production

1.4 Other Applications

2. By Pore Size/ Molecular Weight Cut-Off:

2.1 Ultrafilters

2.2 Microfilters

2.3 Reverse Osmosis Filters

3. By Membrane Material:

3.1 Polyethersulfone

3.2 Regenerated Cellulose

3.3 Other Materials

4. By Technology:

4.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2 Microfiltration

4.3 Reverse Osmosis

5. By Product:

5.1 Single-Use Systems

5.2 Reusable Systems

5.3 Membrane Filters

5.3.1 Cassettes

5.3.2 Cartridges

5.4 Filtration Accessories

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Merck Millipore

3. Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

4. Parker Hannifin Corporation

5. Ge Healthcare

6. Alfa Laval AB

7. Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

8. Novasep

9. Pendotech

10. Spectrum Laboratories, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Tangential Flow Filtrationmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

