Global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopy Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Terahertz and Infrared Spectroscopymarket was valued at USD 24.29million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 137.17millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.21% from 2017 to 2025.



Terahertz spectroscopy is of interest for a wide range of application fields, such as polymorphism, polymer research, inorganic chemistry, gas spectroscopy, solid state & semiconductor physics, pharma or drug related research and many more. With increasing applications of the technology, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Applications of Terahertz Spectroscopy as A Screening Technique for Homeland Security

1.2 Growing Semiconductor Industry

1.3 Technological Advancements

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Equipment

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Semiconductors

1.2 Homeland Security

1.3 Non-Destructive Testing

1.4 Research & Development (Biomedical)

2. By Spectrum:

2.1 Near-Infrared Radiation (NIR)

2.2 Mid-Infrared Radiation (MIR)

2.3 Far-Infrared Radiation (FIR)

3. By End User Application:

3.1 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

3.2 Industrial Chemistry

3.3 Food & Beverage Testing

3.4 Environmental Testing

3.5 Other Applications

4. By Technology:

4.1 Benchtop

4.2 Microscopy

4.3 Portable & Handheld

4.4 Hyphenated

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Teraview Ltd

2. Menlo Systems Gmbh

3. Advantest Corporation

4. Advanced Photonix, Inc.

5. TopticaPhotonix Ag

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7. Bruker Corporation

8. Perkinelmer, Inc.

9. Shimadzu Corporation

10. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

