Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Vaccine Adjuvantsmarket was valued at USD 466.92 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1140.32millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2017 to 2025.



An adjuvant is a substance that is added to a vaccine to increase the body’s immune response to the vaccine. Vaccines containing adjuvants are tested for safety in clinical trials before they are licensed for use. The increase in vaccine production activities by biopharmaceutical and healthcare sector, the market is expected to boost in forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications of Adjuvants in Vaccine technology

1.2 High Prevalence of Infectious diseases

1.3 Increase in instances of diseases and livestock practices

1.4 Increasing interest in Immunization Programs From Various Government Bodies

1.5 Technological Advancements in Aluminum Hydroxide-Based Adjuvants

1.6 Increasing Focus and Support on the Discovery and Development of Vaccine Adjuvants

1.7 Increasing Geriatric Population

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost

2.2 Ethical restrains and stringent regulations regarding environment safety

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application Category:

1.1 Human Vaccine Adjuvants

1.2 Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

2. By Application:

2.1 Research Application

2.2 Commercial Application

3. By Disease Type:

3.1 Infectious Diseases

3.2 Cancer

3.3 Others

4. By Product Type:

4.1 Particulate Adjuvants

4.2 Adjuvant Emulsions

4.3 Pathogen Components

4.4 Combination Adjuvants

4.5 Others

5. By Route of Administration:

5.1 Intramuscular Route

5.2 Subcutaneous Route

5.3 Intranasal Route

5.4 Oral Route

5.5 Intradermal Route

5.6 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BrenntagBiosector A/S (A Subsidiary of Brenntag AG)

2. Seppic (A Subsidiary of Air Liquide Group)

3. CSL Limited

4. Agenus, Inc.

5. Novavax, Inc.

6. Invivogen

7. SPI Pharma, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Associated British Foods PLC.)

8. Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

9. MVP Laboratories, Inc.

10. OZ Biosciences

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Vaccine Adjuvantsmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

