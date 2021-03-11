Global Hot Drinks in Egypt Market Research Report 2020Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Hot drinks in Egypt experienced a slowdown in growth over the forecast period, which was linked to the economic reform programme, backed by The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in late 2016. The plan saw the application of VAT and the removal of fuel and power subsidies. This saw prices increase across Egypt, leading to inflation in all consumer products, including hot drinks. Inflation began to fall in 2018, and in 2019 it started to decline further. However, the economic uncertainty saw consu…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947425-hot-drinks-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Hot Drinks in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-payroll-service-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-augmented-reality-mobile-games-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/user-experience-ux-design-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hot Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heparin-anticoagulant-market-2021-share-size-global-trend-market-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Hot Drinks in Egypt

Euromonitor International

November 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

There Is Slower Growth for Hot Drinks in Egypt As Inflation and Price-sensitivity Shapes Consumers Purchases

Egyptians Trade Down To Save on Costs, and the Health and Wellness Trend Makes Its Mark on Tea

Competitors Focus on Price-points and Discounts To Attract Consumers in A Time When Price Is Important

Lipton Launches A Range of Fruit/herbal Teas To Respond To the Health and Wellness Trend

the Future Looks Better for Hot Drinks, With A Decrease in Inflation Boosting Growth

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105