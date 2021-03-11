Global Chocolate Confectionery in Egypt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prior to the onset of COVID-19 in Egypt, chocolate confectionery was enjoying relatively solid volume growth, underpinned by gradually recovering consumer confidence following ongoing economic reform aimed at stabilizing the economy, as well as a slowdown in the growth of average unit prices. However, the pandemic is seeing sales of these products go into reverse, as many consumers limit their shopping baskets to household staples. There is widespread consumer concern about tightening household…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594529-chocolate-confectionery-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chipped-beef-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-gear-oil-market-size-study-by-source-mineral-based-gear-oil-synthetic-gear-oil-by-vehicle-type-passenger-cars-light-commercial-vehicles-heavy-commercial-vehicles-off-road-vehicles-by-transmission-automatic-transmission-manual-transmission-by-distribution-channel-oem-s-aftermarket-retail-filling-stations-online-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 is a setback for recovering chocolate confectionery

Premium demand steady while mass/mid falls

Joint ventures building brand awareness and attracting consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hard conditions set to drive ongoing volume/value decline over the forecast period

Health trends could start to matter

Price improvements offer the best opportunity for chocolate confectionery

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105