Global Chocolate Confectionery in Costa Rica Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Chocolate confectionery has seen healthy current retail value growth over the review period. While growth is expected to be slightly less in 2020, COVID-19 has not had a dramatic effect on value sales. Many consumers are turning to chocolate confectionery for comfort eating, when feeling stressed.
Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Current retail sales remain healthy during COVID-19, as consumers turn to chocolate confectionery for comfort eating
The top players continue to benefit from strong distribution networks and high brand recognition
Social media is increasingly used to reach a wider audience in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Potential dark clouds ahead if tourism does not recover in the forecast period
E-commerce expected to surge in the forecast period.
Demand for healthier, functional chocolate will continue to grow during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
