Global Cheese in Slovakia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Rising costs and the increasing commodity price of raw milk are expected to positively impact value sales growth by pushing average unit prices upwards in 2020, while retail sales of cheese are set to receive a boost from lockdown and bulk-buying trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foodservice volume is set to take a significant hit in 2020 as restaurants, cafés and bars have closed; however, as foodservice outlets slowly revert back to regular opening times, they will likely draw share back fr…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising costs and bulk-buy habits during COVID-19 boost retail sales at the expense of foodservice

Health and wellness trends in Slovakia drive growth in lighter and lactose-free cheese products in 2020

Domestic cheese stands to gain from new legislation and VAT reductions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Domestic players are set to gain momentum across the forecast period, as Slovakians place faith in home-grown cheese

Hard cheese will be boosted by a greater variety and premiumisation, even within private label, while grilled cheese will recover as more social opportunities arise

Tatranska will set its sights on category growth at home and abroad as lactose-free cheese gains ground

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

