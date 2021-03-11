Global Cheese in Finland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Cheese is expected to benefit from COVID-19, due to increased cooking at home, with increased retail value and volume growth. This compares favourably to 2019 when both retail value and volume declined.

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore,

Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cheese benefits from increased home cooking during 2020 lockdown

Valio maintains its leading position but facing increasing competition from private label players

Premiumisation and health and wellness key trends in mature product area

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium cheeses depend on recovery of economy

Sustainability and buying local increasingly important as COVID-19 damages the economy

Cheeses for cooking will be a key trend during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…continued

