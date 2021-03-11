Global Cheese in Egypt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Volume sales of cheese are expected to rise sharply in 2020 as high levels of competition in the fragmented landscape curb the previously high rate of unit price growth. A growing number of players and products are entering the already crowded category, as evident in the similar-sized value shares for the category’s five leading players. The strong performance of cheese in both current value and volume growth terms in 2020 reflects its status as an affordable foodstuff and an essential source of…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594495-cheese-in-egypt

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dog-trackers-and-activity-monitors-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-prefabricated-hospital-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Higher volume sales for cheese as competition leads to lower price growth in 2020

Consumer fears over COVID-19 drive sales of packaged hard cheese in 2020

Best Cheese maintains lead amid strong competition in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Pressure on incomes set to drive slower growth for cheese in 2021

Lower unit prices lead to positive growth over the forecast period

Potential growth for locally produced cheese amid a deteriorating economic landscape

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105