Global Cheese in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Cheese is set to see a sharp dip in volume sales in 2020, following consistently positive growth over the review period. There are a variety of reasons for this. Health awareness is playing a small part, as the onset of the virus has sharpened consumer awareness of the negative links between obesity and the impact of COVID-19, and consumers are examining their diet more closely. Price is also an issue – following a drop in milk yields in 2019, cheese prices have grown strongly in 2020 as product…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 lowers demand in Colombia, helped by price growth and consumer anxiety

Response to novelty still strong as consumer sophistication rises, but HW still struggles

Informal cheese still key, and price sensitivity driving growth

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health trends and pack legislation offers opportunity, but HW cheese will still struggle

Retail evolution is set to strengthen availability and awareness

Organic, sustainability set to emerge strongly post COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

