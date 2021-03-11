Global Cheese in Bolivia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Over the review period, retail volume sales of cheese grew solidly, underpinned by improvements in production and also by great improvements in agricultural technology that drove up milk yields. Sales growth has also been supported by the development of modern grocery retailers, where more fridge space has seen an increase in consumer choice.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown lifts cheese retail sales, as foodservice demand plummets

Value growth, prices still impacted by food smuggling

Product development, premiumisation strikes chord with middle class consumers and preserves prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Traditional cheese makers face supply upheaval and stiffening competition, with higher costs passed onto consumers

Per capita consumption still underpowered in a potentially dynamic sales environment

Domestic producers/brands will hold whip hand, but pricing will be key

