Global Cheese in Azerbaijan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Cheese will be slightly impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 overall, with current value growth rates falling noticeably. Although current value sales will continue to increase, growth will be somewhat impaired due to the outbreak. As the pandemic has caused financial difficulties for many Azerbaijanis, many have likely been cutting back in their grocery shopping and switching to economy brands. Unpackaged hard cheese in particular will be negatively impacted as the Azerbaijani government have forbidden…

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Unpackaged hard cheese suffers over concerns of catching the virus

Milk-Pro Ltd continue to lead but faces threat from growing competition

Soft cheese remains consumer favourite despite the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Processed cheese will be unhindered by the pandemic

Unpackaged hard cheese will recover slowly post lockdown

Retail distribution will shift in response to modernisation

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

…continued

