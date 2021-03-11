Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2027 |Top Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina, Beckman Coulter, GATC Biotech, Qiagen

“

Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market: Major Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Illumina, Beckman Coulter, GATC Biotech, Qiagen

Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Type:

Targeted Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Others Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing

Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Application:

, Hospitals and Clinics, Biopharma Companies, Academic and Research Organizations, Others

Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Forecast: This section has five chapters that provide forecast figures on the basis of different factors and type of market segmentation. It includes consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by type, consumption and production forecast by region, and revenue and production forecast of the global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing market.

Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market- TOC:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Targeted Sequencing

1.2.3 Exome Sequencing

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

1.3.3 Biopharma Companies

1.3.4 Academic and Research Organizations

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Trends

2.3.2 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue 3.4 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Revenue in 2020 3.5 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Introduction

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 11.2 PerkinElmer

11.2.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.2.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.2.3 PerkinElmer Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Introduction

11.2.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development 11.3 Illumina

11.3.1 Illumina Company Details

11.3.2 Illumina Business Overview

11.3.3 Illumina Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Introduction

11.3.4 Illumina Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Illumina Recent Development 11.4 Beckman Coulter

11.4.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

11.4.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

11.4.3 Beckman Coulter Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Introduction

11.4.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development 11.5 GATC Biotech

11.5.1 GATC Biotech Company Details

11.5.2 GATC Biotech Business Overview

11.5.3 GATC Biotech Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Introduction

11.5.4 GATC Biotech Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 GATC Biotech Recent Development 11.6 Qiagen

11.6.1 Qiagen Company Details

11.6.2 Qiagen Business Overview

11.6.3 Qiagen Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Introduction

11.6.4 Qiagen Revenue in Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Qiagen Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

