Global Baby Food in Slovakia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite the constraints imposed on Slovak budgets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, baby food sales in Slovakia are expected to increase in 2020, with special baby milk formula likely to top the rankings in this product area, despite breastfeeding remaining extremely popular in the country. Baby food is regarded as essential, and the number of mothers who either cannot breastfeed or use milk formula to supplement breastfeeding is rising slightly, which positively impacts volume demand.

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594345-baby-food-in-slovakia

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/diamond-segments-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bicycle-tire-market-size-study-by-bicycle-type-mountain-hybrid-electric-comfort-youth-cruiser-road-by-distribution-channel-online-offline-by-sales-channel-oem-aftermarket-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Baby food withstands impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as e-commerce sales of milk formula receive a boost

Pouches save busy parents time and effort, and free gifts and discounts are increasingly popular

Private label benefits from key retailers’ investment in own ranges, but quality issues resurface

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Milk formula will face challenges as mothers opt to breastfeed and birth rate slows

Potential cut in VAT could boost premiumisation and volume sales over the forecast period

Health and wellness trends in baby food will boost sales of organic baby food over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105