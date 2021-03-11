Global Baby Food in Serbia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has little impact on baby food in Serbia in 2020 as consumers reduce spending but not consumption thereof. The pandemic’s resultant lockdown and economic fallout are changing many consumers’ spending habits as they become more price sensitive and reluctant to spend on non-essential products and trade down from premium to economy products. As such, as most baby food products are essential foodstuffs, many parents are downtrading to more affordable brands, or breast feed more…

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The pandemic results in price sensitive consumers and liquid special baby milk formula benefits from offering convenience and widening range in 2020

WHO warns parents on ingredients in baby food products in 2020

Parents still trust branded baby food more than private label versions, while the leading companies invest in promotions in response to growing competition in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Baby food sales see muted growth over the forecast period due to economic uncertainty

Milk formula appeals but breastfeeding promotion may hinder growth

Slowly dipping birth rate is negated over the forecast period by rising purchasing power

