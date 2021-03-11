Global Baby Food in Finland Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Baby food in Finland has been on a downward trajectory during the review period, both in current retail value and volume, mainly due to falling birth rates. In 2020, due to COVID-19, the decline in volume was less than previous years, due to a degree of stockpiling during lockdown of milk formula, particularly follow-on milk formula. Breast feeding rates are high in Finland, particularly in the early month, whereas some mothers have stopped br
east feeding after six months and switch their babies…
Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Less of a decline in volume in 2020, due to some stockpiling of milk formula during lockdown
Leading manufacturers use inventive strategies to engage with consumers
Parents looking for convenience and local provenance
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
If long-term recession ensues, premiumisation trend will slow
Growth potential in prepared baby food that also appeals to adults
Organic will move from niche to mainstream as parents look for the best for their babies
CATEGORY DATA
