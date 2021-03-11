Global Baby Food in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite China’s one-child policy being replaced with a two-child policy in 2015 the country’s birth rate continued to fall during the review period, with the population aged 0-36 months declining sharply. This has been reflected in slowing growth rates within baby food, but especially within milk formula. Milk formula has not only suffered as a result of the declining birth rate but also due to the increased promotion of breastfeeding through government policies. China’s National Nutrition Plan…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594326-baby-food-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/makeup-remover-oil-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-separators-for-lithium-ion-battery-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in breastfeeding and declining birth rate limit potential of milk formula

China aiming to push domestic milk formula

Other baby food gaining interest from time-pressed parents

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and safety key to building sales in milk formula

Expanding distribution reach identified as key way to support growth

Domestic players in strong position as they develop consumer trust

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105