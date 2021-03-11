Global FRP Pipe Market 2026 Competitive Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth Estimates, Trends & Demands – Amiantit, Future Pipe Industries, Hengrun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco

“

Latest Market Research Report on Global FRP Pipe Market with focus on Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Growth Opportunities, Industry Trends, Investments, Key Applications, Solutions, Recent Developments and Demands by 2026.

This research report presents a through analysis on all the key aspects of the global FRP Pipe market. This research report contains in-depth information such as facts and figures, market analysis, market forecasts, market size, market shares, market applications, emerging trends, opportunities and more. The report also contains qualitative and quantitative research which gives you a through overview on the current scenario in the FRP Pipe market. The report is perfect as you can get data on the upcoming developments and business opportunities, based on which you can make investment decisions in the global FRP Pipe industry.

Market Key Players

Key players are the all-important movers & shakers of any industry. Knowing the right key players with their share in the market provides you an upper hand. And this is where this research report is handy. With a charted list of key players and companies, their size and shares in the market, and a well-summarized risk analysis, FRP Pipe market is well-equipped to push through its goals even when the market seems to be slowing down. All of their information and data are collected through primary and various secondary mediums via newsletters, annual reports, or surveys and assessed, graphed, and analyzed.

Market Segmentation

The FRP Pipe market is also well known when it comes to market segmentation. Market segmentation is the activity of breaking down a broad market into sub-groups which become the different segments based on similar interests and characteristics. In the FRP Pipe market, this is essential as it narrows down marketing efforts of key players and other companies, and gives a more clear insight into how the various areas are performing. The research report goes even more in-depth allowing you to easily find out the different specialized segments, the market’s products and services, and the individuals among those segments, and how they interlink to play very specific roles in the FRP Pipe market.

Top Companies covered in this Research Report:

Amiantit, Future Pipe Industries, Hengrun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco

FAQs Answered in this Research Report:

What is the estimated CAGR of the Global FRP Pipe market?

What will be the global value of the FRP Pipe market by the year 2026?

Which key players will dominate the FRP Pipe market globally in 2021?

Which product segment will dominate the most in the FRP Pipe market?

What are the upcoming challenges in the FRP Pipe market across the world?

Which global regions are expecting the highest growth in the market?

Which key trends and opportunities will dictate the FRP Pipe market’s growth?

Which business strategies will help sustain consistent growth in the FRP Pipe market?

What will be the main area of focus for investors in the global FRP Pipe market?

This Research Report is further classified into the following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Polyster FRP Pipe, Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Oil and gas, Chemical

Key Regions covered in this Research Report:

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia)

• Rest of the World

How you will benefit from this Research Report

If you are planning to start your own business, or simply looking at investing in the FRP Pipe market, this research report will be of utmost help. The report has a clear and concise look into everything you need to know to help you choose the best for your business. The accurate SWOT and PEST analysis will allow you to gain very detailed knowledge of the trends and projections in the FRP Pipe market and put you a step ahead. The report will also help businesses who are struggling to cope up in the post-covid market.

Key Chapters From The TOC:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 FRP Pipe Industry

Figure FRP Pipe Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of FRP Pipe

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of FRP Pipe

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of FRP Pipe

Table Global FRP Pipe Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 FRP Pipe Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Polyster FRP Pipe

Table Major Company List of Polyster FRP Pipe

3.1.2 Polyurethane FRP Pipe

Table Major Company List of Polyurethane FRP Pipe

3.1.3 Epoxy FRP Pipe

Table Major Company List of Epoxy FRP Pipe

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global FRP Pipe Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global FRP Pipe Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global FRP Pipe Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global FRP Pipe Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global FRP Pipe Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global FRP Pipe Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Amiantit (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Amiantit Profile

Table Amiantit Overview List

4.1.2 Amiantit Products & Services

4.1.3 Amiantit Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amiantit (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Future Pipe Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Future Pipe Industries Profile

Table Future Pipe Industries Overview List

4.2.2 Future Pipe Industries Products & Services

4.2.3 Future Pipe Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Future Pipe Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 HengRun Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 HengRun Group Profile

Table HengRun Group Overview List

4.3.2 HengRun Group Products & Services

4.3.3 HengRun Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HengRun Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 China National Building Material Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 China National Building Material Company Profile

Table China National Building Material Company Overview List

4.4.2 China National Building Material Company Products & Services

4.4.3 China National Building Material Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of China National Building Material Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 National Oilwell Varco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Profile

Table National Oilwell Varco Overview List

4.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Products & Services

4.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of National Oilwell Varco (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Ershings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Ershings Profile

Table Ershings Overview List

4.6.2 Ershings Products & Services

4.6.3 Ershings Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ershings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Sarplast (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Sarplast Profile

Table Sarplast Overview List

4.7.2 Sarplast Products & Services

4.7.3 Sarplast Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sarplast (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 HOBAS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 HOBAS Profile

Table HOBAS Overview List

4.8.2 HOBAS Products & Services

4.8.3 HOBAS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HOBAS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 ZCL Composites Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 ZCL Composites Inc. Profile

Table ZCL Composites Inc. Overview List

4.9.2 ZCL Composites Inc. Products & Services

4.9.3 ZCL Composites Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ZCL Composites Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Fibrex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Fibrex Profile

Table Fibrex Overview List

4.10.2 Fibrex Products & Services

4.10.3 Fibrex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fibrex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Enduro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Enduro Profile

Table Enduro Overview List

4.11.2 Enduro Products & Services

4.11.3 Enduro Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Enduro (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Flowtite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Flowtite Profile

Table Flowtite Overview List

4.12.2 Flowtite Products & Services

4.12.3 Flowtite Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Flowtite (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Beetle Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Beetle Plastics Profile

Table Beetle Plastics Overview List

4.13.2 Beetle Plastics Products & Services

4.13.3 Beetle Plastics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beetle Plastics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 ECC Corrosion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 ECC Corrosion Profile

Table ECC Corrosion Overview List

4.14.2 ECC Corrosion Products & Services

4.14.3 ECC Corrosion Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ECC Corrosion (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Augusta Fiberglass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Augusta Fiberglass Profile

Table Augusta Fiberglass Overview List

4.15.2 Augusta Fiberglass Products & Services

4.15.3 Augusta Fiberglass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Augusta Fiberglass (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Profile

Table Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Overview List

4.16.2 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Products & Services

4.16.3 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 FRP SYSTEMS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 FRP SYSTEMS Profile

Table FRP SYSTEMS Overview List

4.17.2 FRP SYSTEMS Products & Services

4.17.3 FRP SYSTEMS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FRP SYSTEMS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Composites USA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Composites USA Profile

Table Composites USA Overview List

4.18.2 Composites USA Products & Services

4.18.3 Composites USA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Composites USA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Plasticon Composites (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Plasticon Composites Profile

Table Plasticon Composites Overview List

4.19.2 Plasticon Composites Products & Services

4.19.3 Plasticon Composites Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Plasticon Composites (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Industrial Plastic Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Industrial Plastic Systems Profile

Table Industrial Plastic Systems Overview List

4.20.2 Industrial Plastic Systems Products & Services

4.20.3 Industrial Plastic Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Industrial Plastic Systems (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 AL-FLA Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 AL-FLA Plastics Profile

Table AL-FLA Plastics Overview List

4.21.2 AL-FLA Plastics Products & Services

4.21.3 AL-FLA Plastics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AL-FLA Plastics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global FRP Pipe Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global FRP Pipe Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global FRP Pipe Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global FRP Pipe Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global FRP Pipe Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global FRP Pipe Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America FRP Pipe Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe FRP Pipe Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific FRP Pipe MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America FRP Pipe Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa FRP Pipe Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Oil and gas

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Oil and gas, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Oil and gas, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Chemical

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Chemical, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Chemical, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Drainage

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Drainage, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Drainage, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure FRP Pipe Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table FRP Pipe Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure FRP Pipe Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure FRP Pipe Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table FRP Pipe Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table FRP Pipe Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table FRP Pipe Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table FRP Pipe Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table FRP Pipe Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global FRP Pipe Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global FRP Pipe Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global FRP Pipe Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global FRP Pipe Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa FRP Pipe Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa FRP Pipe Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table FRP Pipe Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table FRP Pipe Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

”