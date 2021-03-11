Global Lodging in Mexico Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Airlines and lodging have been the two hardest-hit parts of the travel industry in Mexico by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread. While the Mexican government never mandated that international flights into and out of the country had to be halted, it did almost completely shut down hotels. From 16 March through 31 May, the Mexican government capped the capacity of any individual hotel at 15% of its available rooms and mandated that those available rooms could only be bo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2368113-lodging-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/onion-powder-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-intelligent-shopping-carts-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Hotels forced to operate at reduced capacity by government decree

Short-term rentals to lose around a quarter of its sales in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Plans to reduce room rates likely to be shelved due to COVID-19

Short-term rentals the most dynamic lodging category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Lodging Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Lodging Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105