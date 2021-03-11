Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Overview by 2027-Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings to Industry Growth and Business Strategy | LOTTE Chemical, Eastman, Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Indorama

“

The report titled Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LOTTE Chemical, Eastman, Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Indorama, Perstorp, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product: Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.8%

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: PET Resin

UPR Resin

Others



The Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity 99.9%

1.2.3 Purity 99.8%

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 PET Resin

1.3.3 UPR Resin

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Restraints

3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales

3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

7.4.5 Mexico

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 UK

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Indonesia

9.4.9 Thailand

9.4.10 Malaysia

9.4.11 Philippines

9.4.12 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Brazil

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 GCC Countries

11.4.5 Egypt

12 Company Profiles

12.1 LOTTE Chemical

12.1.1 LOTTE Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 LOTTE Chemical Overview

12.1.3 LOTTE Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 LOTTE Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.1.5 LOTTE Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 LOTTE Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Eastman

12.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Eastman Overview

12.2.3 Eastman Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Eastman Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.2.5 Eastman Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

12.3.1 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Overview

12.3.3 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.3.5 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Indorama

12.5.1 Indorama Corporation Information

12.5.2 Indorama Overview

12.5.3 Indorama Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Indorama Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.5.5 Indorama Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Indorama Recent Developments

12.6 Perstorp

12.6.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

12.6.2 Perstorp Overview

12.6.3 Perstorp Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Perstorp Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.6.5 Perstorp Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Perstorp Recent Developments

12.7 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

12.7.1 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Products and Services

12.7.5 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Distributors

13.5 Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”