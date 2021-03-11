4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Air Products, Evonik, BASF, New Japan Chemical Co, Wanhua Chemical

“

The report titled Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Products, Evonik, BASF, New Japan Chemical Co, Wanhua Chemical, Qingquan Pharm

Market Segmentation by Product: Above 99%

98%-99%



Market Segmentation by Application: Isocyanate

Curing Agents for Epoxy Resin



The 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Above 99%

1.2.3 98%-99%

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Isocyanate

1.3.3 Curing Agents for Epoxy Resin

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Industry Trends

2.4.2 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Drivers

2.4.3 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Challenges

2.4.4 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Restraints

3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales

3.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

7.4.5 Mexico

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 UK

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Indonesia

9.4.9 Thailand

9.4.10 Malaysia

9.4.11 Philippines

9.4.12 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Brazil

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 GCC Countries

11.4.5 Egypt

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Air Products

12.1.1 Air Products Corporation Information

12.1.2 Air Products Overview

12.1.3 Air Products 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Air Products 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Products and Services

12.1.5 Air Products 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Air Products Recent Developments

12.2 Evonik

12.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Overview

12.2.3 Evonik 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Products and Services

12.2.5 Evonik 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.3 BASF

12.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.3.2 BASF Overview

12.3.3 BASF 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BASF 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Products and Services

12.3.5 BASF 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.4 New Japan Chemical Co

12.4.1 New Japan Chemical Co Corporation Information

12.4.2 New Japan Chemical Co Overview

12.4.3 New Japan Chemical Co 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 New Japan Chemical Co 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Products and Services

12.4.5 New Japan Chemical Co 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 New Japan Chemical Co Recent Developments

12.5 Wanhua Chemical

12.5.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wanhua Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Wanhua Chemical 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wanhua Chemical 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Products and Services

12.5.5 Wanhua Chemical 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Wanhua Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 Qingquan Pharm

12.6.1 Qingquan Pharm Corporation Information

12.6.2 Qingquan Pharm Overview

12.6.3 Qingquan Pharm 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Qingquan Pharm 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Products and Services

12.6.5 Qingquan Pharm 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Qingquan Pharm Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Value Chain Analysis

13.2 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Production Mode & Process

13.4 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Sales Channels

13.4.2 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Distributors

13.5 4，4′-Diaminodicyclohexylmethane Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

