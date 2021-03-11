Palm Oil Market: Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Palm Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market reached a value of US$ 48.1 Billion in 2020. The global palm oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Palm oil is a type of edible vegetable oil that is extracted from the mesocarp of the palm oil fruit. It is a rich source of vitamin A, carotenoids and beta carotene, which provides it a reddish hue. Palm oil is known to improve vision, increase the metabolism of the body, boost the immune system, and prevent premature aging.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/palm-oil-processing-plant/requestsample

The global palm oil market is primarily driven by the various health benefits associated with the oil, such as it helps enhance energy and reduce the risk of cancer and heart diseases. Besides this, palm oil is widely used as a key ingredient in the preparation of various healthy food recipes. Furthermore, the rising awareness campaigns organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) to curb trans-fat consumption has increased the sales of palm oil across the globe. These factors are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global palm oil market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

Wilmar International Limited

Sime Darby Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Astra Agro Lestari

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Palm Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

By Application:

Household Cooking

Food & Beverages

Oleo Chemicals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Bio-fuel

By Region:

India

Indonesia

China

European Union

Malaysia

Others

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2Z28N9z

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-weight-management-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-weight-management-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-recycled-plastics-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-weight-management-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-frozen-pizza-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-power-rental-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-male-grooming-products-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-mobile-payment-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-weight-management-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-orthopedic-braces-supports-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter : @imarcglobal