Automotive TCU Market Showcases Promising Growth Forecast Key Players- Hitachi Automotive System, Magna International, Magneti Marelli SpA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen and Others

The Automotive TCU Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive TCU with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global automotive TCU market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the automotive TCU market and offers key trends and opportunities in automotive market.

The report also includes the profiles of automotive TCU market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, General Motors Company, Hitachi Automotive System, Magna International, Magneti Marelli SpA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen

Currently, DCT is the most costly technology among other technologies, but regarding riding quality, it is known to be the best. According to the market forecast presented in this report, the DCT segment will experience remarkable growth in the coming years due to aspects such as an increase in the production of high speed DCTs for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and also small size passenger cars.

A transmission control unit (TCU) is an electronic device, which supports the automatic transmission of a vehicle to work more reliably and efficiently. Several factors are answerable for the beneficial growth of the AT application segment – one of the key factors being a rise in demand from people for luxury vehicles. Also, Customers switching to automatic transmission systems also have positive impact on automotive TCU market . Short product life cycle is challenge for global automotive TCU market . Development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control are some future trends that will provide a positive impact on automotive TCU market .

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Automotive TCU market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global Automotive TCU market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

