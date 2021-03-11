Global Breakfast Cereals in France Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

summary
Concerns around breakfast cereals have been rising in France due to the high sugar content and high degree of processing. French consumers no longer associate many breakfast cereals with healthy products and therefore volume sales began to decline, especially those of children’s breakfast cereals. In addition, the substantial offer of high-quality fresh bread drives attention away from cereals as a breakfast option. The availability of the Nutri-Score system in France, as well as product nutriti…
Euromonitor International’s Breakfast Cereals in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hot Cereals, RTE Cereals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Breakfast Cereals market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
A return to growth for breakfast cereals during the pandemic
More consumers choose healthier options
More families avoid highly processed flakes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Breakfast cereals to lose popularity going forward
Sugar content increasingly an issue
Children’s breakfast cereals become more adult
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Breakfast Cereals: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Breakfast Cereals by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Breakfast Cereals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….Continued
