Global Baked Goods in France Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Sales of baked goods through foodservice outlets are set to plummet in 2020 given the closure of these outlets for at-table service during the long periods of lockdown as part of the national and regional responses to the pandemic. Bread consumption is an integral part of canteen lunches for many employees, whilst many have also not been preparing packed sandwiches for lunch. Although retail consumption is expected to increase over the course of 2020, overall growth will be modest and will not b…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slight increase in at-home consumption of baked goods during the pandemic

Lower sales of cakes and pasties through bakeries as celebrations put on hold

Private label packaged bread performs well during the crisis as many seek to save money

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Steady growth in consumption of baked goods expected

Increasing competition within unpackaged baked goods from discounters and supermarkets

Tacos to the fore

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

