Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Size And Forecast To 2025

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



The global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionationmarket was valued at USD 2.28billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.49billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2017 to 2025.



Cell fractionation is the process used to separate cellular components while preserving individual functions of each component. With increasing need for down streaming process and high generation of biopharmaceuticals, the cell fractionation market is expected to grow at a High CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research

1.2 Increasing cases of diseases

1.3 Expanding Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Cell-Based Research

2.2 Shortage of Skilled Personnel

Market Segmentation:

1. By Type of Cell:

1.1 Mammalian Cells

1.2 Microbial Cells

1.3 Other Cells

2. By End User:

2.1 Research Laboratories and Institutes

2.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

2.3 Others

3. By Product:

3.1 Instruments

3.1.1 Sonicators

3.1.2 Homogenizers

3.1.3 Other Instruments

3.2 Consumables

3.2.1 Reagents and Kits

3.2.2 Beads

3.2.3 Disposables

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

2. Merck KGAA

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

6. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

7. MiltenyiBiotec

8. Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. HoffmannLa Roche Ltd.)

9. Qiagen N.V.

10. Qsonica, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

