Global Electrophoresis Reagents Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Electrophoresis Reagentsmarket was valued at USD 853.26million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1361.60millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% from 2017 to 2025.



Gel electrophoresis is a method used in molecular biology to separate DNA and proteins through an electrical current based on molecular weight or fragment size. With increasing Molecular biology scope and applicability in healthcare and biopharmaceutical researches, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising cases of Cancer, Infectious Diseases, and Genetic Disorders

1.2 Increasing investments for Genomic and Proteomic based Research

1.3 Growing collaborations between institutions

1.4 Increasing Geriatric Population

1.5 Technological development

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Time-Consuming Operations

2.2 Limited Sample Analysis Through Gel Electrophoresis

2.3 Presence of Alternative Technologies Offering Better Efficiency and Results

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Protein Analysis

1.2 DNA & RNA Analysis

2. By End User:

2.1 Academic & Research Institutions

2.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

2.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

2.4 Other End Users

3. By Technique:

3.1 Gel Electrophoresis

3.2 Capillary Electrophoresis

4. By Product:

4.1 Gels

4.1.1 Polyacrylamide Gels

4.1.2 Agarose Gels

4.1.3 Starch Gels

4.2 Dyes

4.2.1 Ethidium Bromide (ETBR) Dyes

4.2.2 Sybr Dyes

4.2.3 Other Dyes

4.3 Buffers

4.3.1 Tris-Acetate-Edta (TAE) Buffers

4.3.2 Other Buffers

4.4 Other Electrophoresis Reagents

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Merck Millipore

6. GE Healthcare

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8. Lonza Group, AG

9. Takara Bio, Inc.

10. Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

11. Sebia Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

