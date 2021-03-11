Global Drug Discovery Services Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Drug Discovery Servicesmarket was valued at USD 7.41billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.80billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.54% from 2017 to 2025.



With increasing R&D Activities and demand for personalized medication, combined with technological advances in molecular sciences, the market is expected to grow all over the globe at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing spending in R&D

1.2 Growing Demand for Outsourcing Analytical Testing and Clinical Trial Services

1.3 Initiatives to cure rare disorders

1.4 Researches in Drug discovery

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Drug discovery and development cost

2.2 Stringent Regulatory framework

Market Segmentation:

1. By Type:

1.1 Medicinal Chemistry

1.2 Biology Services

1.3 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK)

2. By Process:

2.1 Target Selection

2.2 Target Validation

2.3 Hit-To-Lead Identification

2.4 Lead Optimization

2.5 Candidate Validation

3. By Drug Type:

3.1 Small Molecules

3.2 Biologics

4. By Therapeutic Area:

4.1 Oncology

4.2 Neurology

4.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.4 Respiratory Diseases

4.5 Diabetes

4.6 Other Therapeutic Areas

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Merck

3. GE Healthcare

4. Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

5. Charles River Laboratories International

6. Evotec

7. Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (Ppd)

8. Jubilant Biosys

9. Covance

10. Genscript Biotech Corporation

11. Aurigene Discovery Technologies

12. Wuxi Apptec

13. Syngene

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Drug Discovery Servicesmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

