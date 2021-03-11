Global Multiplex Assays Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global multiplex assaysmarket was valued at USD 2.61 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.84millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025.



A multiplex assay is a type of assay used in research to simultaneously measure multiple analytes (dozens or more) in a single run/cycle of the assay. The market is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period due to increased applications and advantages of the technology.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of Companion Diagnostics for Increasing Safety & Efficacy of Therapies

1.2 Need for Effective Analytical Platforms to Reduce Operational Costs

1.3 Advantages of Multiplexing Over Traditional Assays

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Investment Cost

2.2 Standardization of Immunoassay Design and Quality Control

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3 Clinical Laboratories

1.4 Hospitals

1.5 Other End Users

2. By Application:

2.1 Research & Development

2.1.1 Drug Development

2.1.2 Biomarker Discovery and Validation

2.2 Disease & Disorders

2.2.1 Infectious Diseases

2.2.2 Cancer

2.2.3 Cardiac Diseases

2.2.4 Autoimmune Diseases

2.2.5 Alzheimers Disease

2.2.6 Allergies

2.3 Companion Diagnostics

2.4 Others

3. By Product and Services:

3.1 Multiplex Assay Consumables

3.2 Multiplex Assay Instruments

3.3 Multiplex Assay Accessories

3.4 Software and Services

4. By Type:

4.1 Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays

4.1.1 Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

4.1.2 Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

4.2 Protein-Based Multiplex Assays

4.2.1 Planar Protein Assays

4.2.2 Bead-Based Protein Assays

5. By Technology:

5.1 Multiplex Pcr

5.2 Multiplex Arrays

5.2.1 Multiplex Planar Arrays

5.2.2 Multiplex Bead-Based Array

5.3 Other Technologies

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Luminex Corporation

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Illumina, Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

5. Qiagen N.V.

6. Abcam PLC

7. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8. Merck KGAA

9. Seegene Inc.

10. Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC.

11. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

