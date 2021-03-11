Enteral Feeding Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global enteral feeding devices market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

Enteral feeding devices consist of several tools and equipment that deliver food directly into the digestive tract through a feeding tube. Enteral feeding technique is primarily used for patients experiencing difficulties in the oral intake of food products, liquids, and nutritional supplements. Feeding pumps, enteral syringes, tubes, giving sets, and consumables are some of the common types of enteral feeding devices. These devices provide consistent delivery of food containing proteins, carbohydrates, water, minerals, vitamins, etc.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteral-feeding-devices-market/requestsample

The rising incidences of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal ailments, are among the primary factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population who are prone to complications of immobility is also inducing the demand for enteral feeding devices. Additionally, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, dementia, etc., that impact the patient’s ability to swallow is further bolstering the product demand. Moreover, the emergence of low-profile gastrostomy buttons that are suitable for both children and adult patients is also catalyzing the market growth. In the coming years, the rising demand for neonatal and preterm enteral feeding devices will continue to drive the global market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

Abbott Laboratories

Amsino International Inc.

BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Moog Inc.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Age Group, Application and End-Use.

By Product Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Giving Sets

Enteral Syringes

Consumables

Others

By Age Group:

Adults

Pediatrics

By Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3rFSago

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our research report 2021-2026. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

Related Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flow-cytometry-market-share-top-key-players-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2020-to-2025-2021-02-02?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/thermal-energy-storage-market-overview-size-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-01?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/regenerative-medicine-market-size-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2020-to-2025-2021-02-02?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/meat-substitutes-market-industry-size-growing-demand-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-02?tesla=y

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/neurostimulation-devices-market-growth-strategies-and-key-player-analysis-forecasts-2021-02-09

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/biopesticides-market-size-analysis-global-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2021-02-03?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/robotics-market-growth-strategies-and-key-player-analysis-forecasts-to-2025-2021-02-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/palm-oil-market-growth-by-region-industry-share-size-trends-opportunities-and-top-market-players-2021-02-10?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/secure-web-gateway-market-by-top-players-latest-trends-demand-analysis-and-forecast-2021-02-11?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/airport-information-systems-market-overview-size-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-analysis-and-forecast-2021-02-11?tesla=y

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com