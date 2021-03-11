Global Human Insulin Market Size And Forecast To 2025

The global Human Insulin market was valued at USD 26.64 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 57.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.98% from 2017 to 2025.



Human insulin is the name which describes synthetic insulin which is laboratory grown to mimic the insulin in humans. The Number of diabetic patients is increasing including young population too. The rising need of treatment is expected to boost the market for synthetic insulin in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High Number of Diabetic Patients

1.2 Rising Market Demand for HI Analogs

1.3 Technological Advancements

1.4 Favorable Medical Reimbursement Scenario

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulatory framework

Market Segmentation:

1. By Application:

1.1 Type I Diabetes

1.2 Type II Diabetes

2. By Delivery Devices:

2.1 Syringes

2.2 Pens

2.2.1 Disposable Pens

2.2.2 Reusable Pens

2.3 Pen Needles

2.3.1 Standard Pen Needles

2.3.2 Safety Pen Needles

3. By Brand:

3.1 HI Analogs and Biosimilars

3.1.1 Lantus

3.1.2 Novorapid and Novolog

3.1.3 Humalog

3.1.4 Other Brands

3.2 HI Biologics

3.2.1 Actrapid, Mixtard, and Insulatard

3.2.2 Humulin

3.2.3 Insuman

4. By Type:

4.1 Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars

4.1.1 Long-Acting Biosimilars

4.1.2 Rapid-Acting Biosimilars

4.1.3 Premixed Biosimilars

4.2 HI Biologics

4.2.1 Short-Acting Biologics

4.2.2 Intermediate-Acting Biologics

4.2.3 Premixed Biologics

5. By Product Type:

5.1 HI Drugs

5.2 HI Delivery Devices

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. B. Braun Melsungen AG

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Biocon Limited

4. Biodel Inc.

5. ELI Lilly and Company

6. Julphar (Also Known as Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries)

7. NOVO Nordisk A/S

8. Sanofi

9. Wockhardt Limited

10. Ypsomed AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF -:

Research study on the Human Insulinmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of – and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

