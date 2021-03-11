Small Mobile Reactor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “The US Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market Future Opportunities (2020 Edition)”.

The report titled “The US Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market Future Opportunities (2020 Edition)” includes opportunity analysis of SMR technology in various wings of armed forces such as Army, Navy and Air Force. Potential production volume of TRISO fuel for the years 2020-2026 has also been included in the report followed by comparison of TRISO fuel on other parameters such as fuel production reactor units, low and high cost revenue to name a few.

Under competitive landscape, players based in the US SMR market have been split on the basis of different levels in the US supply chain such as reactor designers, Uranium miners, system hardware/ software makers, TRISO producers etc.

The US SMR market is a highly fragmented one with various players operating at different levels of the SMR supply chain. Curtiss-Wright Corporation, BWX Technologies Inc., NuScale Power and HolosGen LLC are the players whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Small Modular Reactors/Small Mobile Reactors (SMR) are defined as nuclear reactors with the electrical output capability of 300MWe (Mega Watt Electric) equivalent or less. Their size, uncomplicatedness of its very design and natural cooling are some of its important features. Many SMRs have been deployed across the globe in nuclear submarines, warships, merchant ships, icebreakers and as research and medical isotope reactors at universities.

SMR can be classified into three categories on the basis of the technology employed into Light Water Reactors (LWR), Fast Neutron Reactors (FNR) and High Temperature Gas Reactors (HTGR).

The US SMR market holds lucrative opportunities in the years ahead. The US Department of Defense (DoD) and the FAA/US Department of Homeland Security airport/radar locations are expected to be amongst the early adopters of SMR technology. The DoD sites belonging to army, navy and air force hold potential for adoption of the SMR technology.

The adoption of SMR technology is also confronted with various technical challenges. Mobile nuclear reactor requirements ranging from installation, transposability to operations and specific requirements of small reactors such as operational & maintenance cost and large EPZ to name a few are some of the crucial challenges in the way of mobile nuclear technology. Several technical challenges have been identified that need technology development like advanced moderators, heat management, fuel and material qualification and licensing/regulatory.

