Dietary Supplements in Bulgaria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Combination dietary supplements, in particular supplements offering immune support, will perform strongly in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which encouraged consumers to take greater care of their health. Popular combinations included zinc, selenium, and vitamin C. Both herbal and non-herbal formulas were also in high demand as Bulgarian consumers took increasing interest in specific ingredients and their therapeutic effects. Consumers in 2020 are more mindful of prevention and the i

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Dietary Supplements in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts sales of dietary supplements as consumers become more focused on prevention

STADA Arzneimittel completes Walmark acquisition in 2020

Private label continues to expand in 2020, though international brands still dominate

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong growth expected for dietary supplements into forecast period, with low per capita uptake

Positioning will become increasingly important as consumer base widens

Direct selling continues to gain ground in dietary supplements

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

