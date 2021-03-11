Big Boom in Sugarcane Syrup Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027

The Sugarcane Syrup Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sugarcane Syrup Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Sugarcane syrup is made from sugarcane and is used in the form of natural sweetener and flavoring agents for food industries. Sugarcane syrup is made by evaporating sugar cane juice. Sugarcane syrup is applied in the preparation of bakery products like waffles, pancakes, bread rolls and French toast. It is also a concentrated sugarcane juice with high solid content that is transformed into syrup without crystallized sugar. The sugarcane syrup with a concentration of higher than 75 degree brix can easily crystalize.

Top Key Players:- Carolina Cider Company, Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd., Liber and Company, Louis Dreyfus Company, Monin Incorporated, Ragus, Royal Swaziland Sugar, Tate & Lyle, The Skyspirits Company, Tongaat Hulett

The rising health concerns such as diabetes and cholesterol drives the growth of sugarcane syrup market. Besides this, the use of sugarcane syrup in preparation of bakery products also drive the market growth. However, availability of alternatives like natural and artificial sweeteners restricts the fruitful development of the sugarcane syrup market. Change in consumer preference and rising health consciousness is expected to boost the growth of the sugarcane syrup market.

The global sugarcane syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the sugarcane syrup market is segmented into pure sugarcane syrup and mix sugarcane syrup. The sugarcane syrup market on the basis of application is broken into confectionery, dairy and others.

