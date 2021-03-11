Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)”.

The report entitled “The US Anesthesia Drugs and Devices Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)”, provides analysis of the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, with detailed analysis of impact of Covid-19, market size in terms of value and segments.

Growth of the overall US anesthesia drugs and devices market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Envision Healthcare, Blackstone (TeamHealth) and Mednax are some of the key players operating in the US anesthesia drugs and devices market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Envision Healthcare

Blackstone (TeamHealth)

Mednax

An anesthetic is a drug to avoid pain during surgery. A wide variety of drugs are used in modern anesthetic practice. Many are rarely used outside of anesthesia, although others are used commonly by all disciplines. All the drugs are categorized under the three main categories, namely, general anesthesia, regional anesthesia and local anesthesia.

Anesthesiology market is composed of two main elements which are anesthesia (drugs for medicinal purpose) and anesthesiologist (professional who are trained to use anesthesia). There are many equipment specifically designed for different surgical procedures like Anesthetic Vaporizer is used for vaporizing anesthetic; nasal oxygen set for delivering oxygen etc.

Anesthesia is now required in mostly all surgery. Anesthesia is a pain remover during surgery. Though it is a pain killer, there are many side effects of using anesthesia which may vary according to the type of the drug or the physical response of the patients like allergy. The side effects occur in many forms like nausea, vomiting, sore throat, headaches, back pain etc. Anesthesia is gaining popularity in the US usually in the age group between 50 years age to 75 years of age.

The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2020-2024). The US anesthesia drugs and devices market is supported by various growth drivers, such as growing geriatric population, increase in monitored anesthesia use, increasing chronic diseases and volume of surgeries etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, side effects of anesthesia, high price of anesthesia equipment, etc.

Few new market trends are also provided such as, increasing mid-level anesthesia provider, increasing anesthesiologist employment, technological enhancement of anesthesia devices, etc. Furthermore, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is acting as a tailwind for the demand of certain general anesthesia drugs.

