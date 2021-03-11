Analgesics in Bulgaria Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Analgesics is expected to see a strong current retail value increase in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is likely to create a spike in demand, with higher sales related more to consumers stockpiling, and less to the treatment of ailments. As COVID-19 damaged supplies to essential products, with strict stay at home lockdown measures enforced from 13 March to 6 May, consumers began to stockpile important resources to make sure they weren’t left short. The increased health awarenes…
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
Table of Contents
Analgesics in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stockpiling of analgesics boosts sales in 2020, along with reduction in doctor visits
Voltaren sees strong growth in 2020 thanks to innovative new product launch
Speculations about the impact of different analgesics on treating COVID-19 damage ibuprofen sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Analgesics expected to see strong growth into the forecast period, as modern lifestyles give more demand for pain killers
Generics expected to see strong growth in coming years, with a number of brands expanding portfolios
Ageing population will lead to growing demand among elderly into the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
….continued
