US Online Pet Food and Supplies Market 2025: Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Research Report: Top Key Players are Amazon.Com, Inc., PetSmart, Walmart Inc. and Petco Animal Inc.

The report provides analysis of the US online pet food and supplies market, with detailed analysis of market size in terms of value, growth and segments.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US online pet food and supplies market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart Inc., PetSmart and PetCo Animal Supplies Inc. are some of the key players operating in the US online pet food and supplies market.

Company Coverage

Com, Inc.

PetSmart

Walmart Inc.

Petco Animal Inc.

The online pet food and supplies market can be segmented into pet foods and supplies. Pet foods products are divided on the basis of pets, product type, ingredients and price. Pet supplies on the other hand have been further classified into hygiene care supplies, medications and accessories.

It is important to note the demand for pet food and supplies has been witnessing significant acceleration post the advent of online channels backed by the constant customer requirement for convenient shopping.

The US online pet food and supplies market is expected to increase at a significant growth rate during the forecasted period (2021-2025). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as surging pet ownership in the US, rising disposable income and continuously increasing urbanization. However, the market also faces some challenges such as tough completion from the offline pet food and supply players and vulnerability to changing consumer preferences.

Online customization of pet food, Rising spending on pet food and supplies, increasing internet penetration across devices, vendors ensuring convenient availability through online channels and millennials evolving of millennial as lucrative customer segment for pet foods are some of the latest trends existing in the market. The Covid-19 induced lockdowns and social distancing regulations have accelerated spending on pet foods and supplies through online channels. Pet owners are refraining from shopping of pet products in store as they are conscious about contracting the virus.

