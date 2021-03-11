US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent Market (DESS) 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Research Report: Top Key Players are Intersect ENT, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.), Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)”.

The report titled “The US Drug Eluting Sinus Stent (DESS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)”, provides an in depth analysis of the US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market by value. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US sinus surgery market by sinusitis patients, chronic sinusitis patients, number of ENT eligible patients, number of procedures, etc. The report also provides an analysis of the US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) market by Value and by number of procedures.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is concentrated with few major market players operating in the region. The key players of the drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market are Intersect ENT, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.), and Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage: The US

Company Coverage

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation (Entellus Medical, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

Sinusitis can be divided into Acute Sinusitis, Recurrent Acute Rhinosinusitis (RARS) and chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS), on the basis of the duration of the episode of sinusitis and its severity. The treatment options for the sinusitis can be over-the-counter treatment, medical management and surgery. The OTC treatment includes decongestants, antihistamines, pain relievers and nasal irrigation. Medical management includes antibiotics and oral and nasal steroids. The sinus surgeries are mainly of two types: Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD).

The US drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2020, and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The drug eluting sinus stent (DESS) market is expected to increase due to surging healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of sinus related disorders, growing treatment in physician’s office, limitations of FESS, favorable government initiatives for promoting the use of sinus stents, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, high cost involved, use of oral steroids and packing material, etc.

Few Points from List of Figures:

Figure 1: Types of Sinuses

Figure 2: Types of Sinusitis

Figure 3: Treatment Options for Sinusitis

Figure 4: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Sinusitis Patients; 2017-2020 (Million)

Figure 5: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Sinusitis Patients; 2021-2025 (Million)

Figure 6: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Chronic Sinusitis Patients; 2017-2020 (Million)

Figure 7: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Chronic Sinusitis Patients; 2021-2025 (Million)

Figure 8: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Number of ENT Eligible Patients; 2017-2020 (Million)

Figure 9: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Number of ENT Eligible Patients; 2021-2025 (Million)

Figure 10: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Surgical and Non Surgical ENT Eligible Patients; 2017-2025 (Million)

Figure 11: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Number of Procedures; 2017-2020 (Million)

Figure 12: The US Sinus Surgery Market by Number of Procedures; 2021-2025 (Million)

Figure 13: The US Sinus Surgery Market Number of Procedures by Segments; 2020 (Percentage, %)

Figure 14: The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market by Value; 2018-2020 (US$ Million)

Figure 15: The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Million)

Figure 16: The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market by Number of Procedures; 2017-2020 (Thousand)

Figure 17: The US Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Market by Number of Procedures; 2021-2025 (Thousand)

Figure 18: The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Value; 2018-2020 (US$ Million)

Figure 19: The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Value; 2021-2025 (US$ Million)

Figure 20: The US Balloon Sinus Dilation (BSD) Market by Number of Procedures; 2017-2020 (Thousand)

