Sweet Spreads in Hong Kong, China Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sweet spreads will witness slightly increased retail current value and volume growth in Hong Kong in 2020, due to increased consumption of bread, which sweet spreads are traditionally paired with. Bread accompanied with a sweet spread is a quick and easy meal or snack to make. With consumers spending more time at home, it was more commonly consumed in 2020 than earlier in the review period. Since consumption of sweet spreads has increased, consumers have also shown more interest in a more divers…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727655-sweet-spreads-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-consumer-goods-cpg-marketing-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-emerging-technologies-in-smart-cities-asia-pacific-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-home-textile-products-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lanolin-oil-and-lanolin-wax-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth of sweet spreads as consumers seek complement for increased consumption of bread

Consumers favour local brands, scepticism towards Manuka honey cools interest

Kerra coconut spread thrives due to novelty and health factors

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health awareness set to reduce volume sales of jam and preserves

Naturalness expected to remain key selling point for sweet spreads

Sweet spreads set to lose shares through indirect competition with dairy products

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105