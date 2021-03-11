2021 Blockchain Devices Market Scope, Key Players, Application, Competitors And Regional Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com adds “Blockchain Devices Market” report to its research database. Blockchain Device Market is projected to grow up to USD 3749.7 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 42.9% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

The global market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Ledger SAS (France), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Pundi X Labs Private Limited (Singapore), Filament (US), GENERAL BYTES R.O. (Czech Republic), RIDDLE&CODE (Austria), AVADO (Switzerland), Sikur (US), SIRIN LABS (Switzerland), Blockchain Luxembourg S.A. (UK), SatoshiLabs (Czech Republic), Genesis Coin Inc. (US), and Lamassu Industries AG (Switzerland) are some of the major players in the blockchain devices market.

The Blockchain Device market report has been categorized as below

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Type

Blockchain smartphones

Crypto hardware wallets

Crypto ATMs

POS devices

Others

By Application

Personal

Corporate

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

The years considered for the study are as follows:

Base year – 2020

Estimated year – 2021

Projected year – 2022

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

